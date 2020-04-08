14 more COVID-19 cases in J&K, tally 139

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday recorded 14 more COVID-19 cases taking the total tally of cases in the union territory to 139.

Eleven cases were reported in Kashmir and 3 from Jammu, government spokesperson Rohit Kansal tweeted this evening.

He further said that 130 of the cases were active comprising 103 in Kashmir and 27 in Jammu adding that two patients had been discharged from SKIMS Soura.

