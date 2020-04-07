SMC builds incinerator in quick time to burn waste from quarantine centres

Srinagar: The Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) has constructed in quick time a large-capacity incinerator outside city limits, a vital requirement for treating potentially contagious and bio-hazardous waste generated from Covid-19 quarantine centers.

As per officials, the waste from quarantine centres can now be sent immediately to the incinerator. “Trash from each quarantine facility is being isolated, sealed and separately transported for segregation on daily basic,” an official said.

Commissioner of Srinagar Municipal Corporation, Gazanfar Ali, told Kashmir Reader that waste from more than 70 quarantine buildings is being treated as hazardous, “as we don’t know if any of them are positive patients.”

“So, it important that this waste be separately disposed of in the incinerator. We have provided the authorities at quarantine centres with biomedical waste collection bag, which is above 50 micron, biodegradable, and non-chlorinated. All waste is put in these bags and then our staff collects the bags and disposes them in the incinerator,” Ali said.

Waste should be sent to the incinerator immediately to make sure it is not mixed with other waste and becomes a potential risk, Ali said. “We provide separate vehicles for collection and transportation of this waste. We properly disinfect the vehicle after every round as we don’t want to take any risk,” he added.

Ali said that while hospitals have their own incinerators, about 1,000 to 1,200 kg waste per day is being collected from quarantine centres by SMC staff.

“Basically, it is the responsibility of the health department to segregate the waste, but they have their own limitations and on the order of the District Administration we have been asked to collect waste of these quarantine centres. So, on emergency basis and with the help of experts, we have successfully constructed an incinerator,” Ali said.