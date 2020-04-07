Public movement in twin Bandipora villages restricted after fresh COVID-19 cases

Bandipora: District magistrate Bandipora has issued an order banning the movement of Public fully in two Villages of North Kashmir’s District Bandipora.

The move comes after two more Coronavirus cases were detected positive in these areas.

An order issued by District Magistrate Bandipora on Tuesday in this regard reads that “no movement of any individual for any reason whatsoever shall be permitted into and out of villages Gund- Jehangeer and Naidkhai villages of Tehsil Hajin of District Bandipora.

However for any Medical Emergency , individuals can contact 24×7 Control Room on 01957-225024/225323, it said.

The authorities have also warned people against violation of the order of punitive action on the part of administration under section 188 IPC & other relevant provisions of Epidemic Disease Act 1897 and the Disaster Management Act 2005.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print