No further action required in matter of stranded Vaishno Devi pilgrims: HC

Srinagar: No further action is required in the matter of pilgrims to the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine who had been stranded in Jammu due to the 21-day nation-wide lockdown, as the district administration had already taken appropriate required action, the J&K High Court observed on Monday.

The court’s observation came after a report submitted by Advocate Adarsh Sharma representing the Shrine Board said that 400 stranded pilgrims from Bihar who were camping at Shiv Market in Jammu have been shifted to an ashram at Bantalab in Jammu.

“The boarding and lodging of these pilgrims are being taken care of by the district administration,” the counsel submitted.

He also informed that the Board was making every effort for ensuring assistance to the local administration and the municipal committee in Katra for the well-being of pilgrims.

“Additionally, a 600 bedded facility at the Ashirvad Complex and Trimutri Complex at Katra has been provided to the district administration, Reasi, on free of cost basis for this purpose,” the counsel submitted.

The Division Bench of Chief Justice Gita Mittal and Justice Rajnesh Oswal after hearing the counsel recorded that “no further action is warranted by this court on this matter.”

The court, meanwhile, expressed satisfaction with the action taken by Ministry of External Affairs for early evacuation of Indian nationals stranded abroad after a report was submitted on the issue.

The report submitted that the Indian Consulate at New York on the grievance of a stranded person named Gurkirat Singh Sekhon had taken suitable action.

The report mentioned that serious efforts were being taken for the safety of Indian nationals abroad and the Consulate General of India at New York and the Embassy of India, Washington DC, are assisting Indian nationals.

“A series of advisories stand issued with regard to COVID-19 based on the changing situation and proposed steps depending on change of situation,” the report said.

The court after perusing the report said that they have no doubt that the Ministry of External Affairs is deeply concerned with the safety and well-being of all Indian nationals abroad and is doing its utmost possible to ensure the same.

“We would fail in our duty if we do not record our deep appreciation for the tremendous efforts of the Indian Consulate in New York City and the Embassy of India at Washington DC as also the Ministry of External Affairs in prioritising and addressing all concerns of Indian nationals who are in the United States of America,” the court said.