Mehbooba being shifted to Fairview ‘subsidiary jail’ today

Srinagar: Former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti will be shifted to her Gupkar residence today.

A source confirmed the development saying she will be shifted only but not “released”.

The PDP president has been under detention since August last year when the government of India abrogated Article 370.

An order issued by home department declared her residence as “subsidiary jail”. It said Mufti will be shifted from “subsidiary jail” Transport Yard MA Road to subsidiary jail Fairview on Gupkar road.

She along with NC Vice President Omar Abdullah were booked under Public Safety Act in February. While Omar was released on March 24, she continued to be under detention.

Omar Abdullah tweeted that she must be set free. t | Mehbooba Mufti must be set free. “Shifting her home while continuing to keep her detained is a cop out,” tweeted Omar.