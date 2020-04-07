Masoodi demands evacuation of stranded Kashmiri students

Srinagar: National Conference leader and MP Hasnain Masoodi on Monday reiterated his demand for an immediate evacuation of Kashmiri students stranded in various cities across India. In a statement, he said, “At present scores of students from Kashmir are stranded at Indore, Jalisalmer, Bangalore, and Delhi, where they have completed their quarantine stays and are now waiting to go home.” Expressing concern over the plight of stranded students, he said, “The indifference shown by the administration towards the plight of students is unbecoming, whilst other state governments have taken timely steps to evacuate their students from across the country to join their families, what stops the J&K administration to come to the rescue of its stranded students. At one instance 150 students at Jaisalmer have completed their quarantine period. Similarly others putting up at various quarantine centres across the country also have completed their quarantine periods. It has become unbearable for them to bear the soaring heat of plains.” “At other instance 17 girl students from Kashmir quarantined at Shri Vivekaananda rehabilitation center in Amritsar have also completed their quarantine period. While as the students of other states have been evacuated by their respective state governments, 17 female students hailing from J&K are looking to J&K administration to step in and facilitate their return. In addition, 55 students from J&K also remain stranded at Bangalore; scores of them at Delhi waiting for the J&K administration to facilitate their safe return to their home towns in J&K,” he said.Masoodi said, “If more than 2000 persons were evacuated by various state governments and brought to the home by their respective state government after following the concerned COVID-19 protocol, what impedes the J&K administration and the central government to facilitate the return of stranded students from J&K, the governments should likewise bring all the stranded students whose quarantine period stands completed and joined with their families,” adding, “The measure will respite both the students and their parents as well. There is no reason for J&K administration not to act promptly and take steps for the return of all stranded students back to Kashmir.”

