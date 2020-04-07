LG to donate 30 percent salary for one year

JAMMU: Lieutenant Governor, Girish Chandra Murmu has announced to donate 30 percent of his salary for the next one year towards the fight against the spread of COVID-19, an official handout said.

The Lt Governor observed that collective effort is imperative to fight the dreaded virus, and as a citizen, it is our responsibility to contribute our bit to combat the emerging situation.

“With an aim to contribute towards the steps being taken to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 in the country, I shall, out of my own volition, be contributing 30% of my monthly salary for a period of one year towards the Hon’ble Prime Minister’s Relief Fund,” he said.