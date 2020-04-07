KU extends logistic support to Health Dept to combat COVID-19

Srinagar: The University of Kashmir has decided to extend its logistic support to the Health Department of Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir in its fight against COVID-19.

A statement issued by the varsity spokesperson said that a team comprising of officials from National Health Mission and Health Department UT of J&K on Monday had a detailed meeting with the Vice Chancellor University of Kashmir Prof Talat Ahmad, in which COVID-19 testing measures at KU were discussed.

It said the team visited varsity’s Biotechnology, Biochemistry and Clinical Biochemistry departments and took stock of the labs and facilities available at these departments interms of equipments and other logictical support which could further boost the testing measures in the fight against COVID-19.

It has been learnt that the team also interacted with the scientists and some faculty members in these departments and sought their scientific inputs and feedback for smooth conduct of Covid-19 tests at KU.

During the interaction it was decided by the Varsity authorities that in order to augment the COVID-19 testing facilities in the UT of J& K the University will provide RT-qPCRs, Refrigerated Centrifuges and other equipments to the health department.

Rhe KU VC, Prof Talat has assured the team that university would provide all the necessary support and guidance to the health department in the battle against COVID-19.

