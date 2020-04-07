Kashmir sees third COVID-19 death: 54-year-old Bandipora man dies at SMHS Hospital

Srinagar: Kashmir reported its third death related to Covid-19 on Tuesday after a Bandipora man, tested positive for Coronavirus, breathed his last at SMHS Hospital this afternoon.

The 54-year-old man was admitted to SMHS Hospital on Monday after his condition deteriorated at home in Bandipora.

Doctors at SMHS hospital suspected him of having Coronavirus so they sent his samples for testing which came positive this afternoon hours before his death.

A GMC administrator confirmed his death to Kashmir Reader and said the hospital is preparing to send his body to his native village as per the WHO guidelines.

