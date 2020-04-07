Fever clinics being set up in Kashmir: Div Com

SRINAGAR: The Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Pandurang K Pole, visited round the clock Control Rooms at NHM, old Secretariat to inspect preparedness and overall arrangements in place, there.

He was informed that the Control Rooms have all the requisite facilities including contact tracing, dedicated four landlines for 24×7 helpline, patients counselling and setting up institutional quarantine facilities at various locations. Besides, having an effective mechanism in place, for regular monitoring and proper surveillance of home quarantine at all wards and mohallas. For extensive testing the Control Rooms have mobile sampling facilities at district headquarters.

Besides, in view of OPD closure in health institutions fever clinics are being set up at different locations in Pre-Fab structures. These clinics will be manned by four doctors and other staff, who are being deputed at each clinic with proper protection gear for treatment and on-spot sampling.

The Divisional Commissioner stressed upon the concerned officials to play a proactive role and work in mission mode to ward off the threat posed by Corona virus.

Later, Police visited 24×7 control room at KPDCL office, Jehangir Chowk and took stock of arrangements made by the authorities, there.

He exhorted concerned to maintain high level of vigil and alertness and to work as a military-unit to combat the COVID-19 infection across the valley.

Officer Special Duty NHM, Owais Ahmad, OSD, KPDCL, Aijaz Ahmad and other concerned officers were accompanying the Divisional Commissioner.