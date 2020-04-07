Dist Admin Srinagar announces restrictions on Shab-e-Barat gatherings

By on No Comment

Srinagar: The district administration Srinagar has barred all religious gatherings on the occasion of the upcoming Shab-e-Barat in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The twitter handle of Srinagar district administration read on Tuesday that District Development Commissioner, Shahid Iqbal Choudhry had issued an order prohibiting “all sorts of religious congregation and public movement on the occasion of Shab-e-Barat in Srinagar”.
The auspicious night in the Muslim calendar is being celebrated on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday.

Dist Admin Srinagar announces restrictions on Shab-e-Barat gatherings added by on
View all posts by KR Desk →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.