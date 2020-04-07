CUK extends last date for registration for PG, Phd courses 

Srinagar: The last date for submission of online application forms for admission to post graduate, Five Year Integrated, Integrated M. Phil-PhD, B. Voc, Three Year Integrated and PG Diploma programmes offered by the Central University of Kashmir (CUK), and other programmes offered by fellow universities, through CUCET-2020 has been extended till April, 25.

For further details regarding eligibility, application fee and programme details, the aspirants should visit CUCET website www.cucetexam.in. The aspiring students can also contact CUK on mobile numbers 7889575375 and 7889575376 and email [email protected] in.