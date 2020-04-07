CRPF soldier killed in Bijbehara attack 

Srinagar: A CRPF trooper was killed in a militant attack in Bijbehara area of south Kashmiri’s Anantnag district on Tuesday.

Reports reaching GNS said that the suspected militants fired upon the CRPF party at Goriwan, Bijbehara. In this incident, one CRPF man namely Shiv Lal received critical injuries. “The injured was rushed to SDH Bijbehara for treatment. However, doctors there referred him to GMC Anantnag for specialized treatment,” they said.

Medical Superintendent of GMC Anantnag, Dr Abdul Majeed Mehrab said that the trooper was declared brought dead at the health facility. He said that the trooper had received critical bullet wounds in his chest.

A senior Police officer also confirmed the death of the CRPF man in the attack.

Meanwhile, government forces launched searches in the area to nab the attackers.