COVID-19 pandemic: J&K Govt orders mass promotion of students affiliated to JKBOSE

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir School Education Department has decided to mass promote students of classes 1 to 9 of Jammu division and class 11 in both the divisions in view of the prevailing COVID-19 pandemic and lockdown.

An order issued issued Tuesday by Deputy Secretary School Education Department, Sachin Jamwal has directed concerned authorities to promote all government and private school students in classes 1 to 9 falling under Summer Zone and affiliated to J&K Board of School Education to the next level for the academic session 2020-21 as a “one time exemption”.

Director School Education Jammu has been asked to monitor the process of promotion as per approved norms.

Likewise, the examines for class 11th- appearing under Annual Regular session in Summer Zones of Jammu and Biannual and private sessions in Winter zones in both the divisions of J&K- too will be promoted to Class 12th provided they have filled in the examination forms.

It has been learnt that Chairperson JKBOSE and Director School Education Jammu had forwarded a proposal to the School Education Department over mass promoting students in view of the current lockdown.

The Tuesday’s order was uploaded by principal secretary school education department Asgar Hassan Samoon on twitter