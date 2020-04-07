COVID-19: Eidgah, Lal Bazar sealed after positive cases reported

SRINAGAR: All entries and exits leading into and out of Eidgah and Lal Bazar areas of Srinagar were Tuesday sealed.

The sealing of the areas comes in the wake of their declaration as containment zones after several cases of COVID-19 affected persons were reported from there.

District Magistrate Srinagar Dr Shahid Iqbal Choudhary who issued an order in this regard Tuesday said the sealing of the areas is aimed at preventing spread of the coronavirus infection out of these areas having reported several positive cases.

He said it is also aimed at enabling smooth conduct of the survey in the areas being declared containment zones as ordered by the government.

It is notable that the proposed survey is aimed at determining whether the infection has spread in the area and whether there is a need for isolating any of their residents.

Dr Shahid said a plan has been formulated for ensuring smooth supplies of essential commodities and services in all areas which have been sealed or might be in future. He said the same will be done under supervision to ensure strict adherence to the sealing order adding that medical teams will also move in these areas under strict supervision.

Meanwhile soon after the order was issued the district police made announcements about it and instructions given thereunder in the areas in order to make the residents aware about it to ensure strict adherence.

It is notable that three areas declared as containment zones in Srinagar have been sealed so far. These include Chattabal which was sealed Monday.

