Chattabal sealed after several positive cases reported from the area

SRINAGAR: All entries and exits leading into and out of Chattabal area of Srinagar were Monday sealed in the wake of its declaration as containment zone after several cases of COVID-19 patients were reported from there, an official handout said.

District Magistrate Srinagar Dr Shahid Iqbal Choudhary who issued on Monday said the sealing of the area is aimed at preventing spread of the coronavirus infection out of this area having reported several positive cases.

He said it is also aimed at enabling smooth conduct of the survey in the area being a declared containment zone as ordered by the government.

The proposed survey is aimed at determining whether the infection has spread in the area and whether there is a need for isolating any of its residents.

Dr Shahid said a plan has been formulated for ensuring smooth supplies of essential commodities and services in the area adding that the same will be done under supervision to ensure strict adherence to the sealing order. He said medical teams will also move in the area under strict supervision.

Meanwhile soon after the order was issued the district police made announcements about it and instructions given there under in the area in order to make the residents aware about it to ensure strict adherence.