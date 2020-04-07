166 persons discharged after completing quarantine in Srinagar, Gulmarg

Baramulla/Srinagar: At least 166 people were discharged in Srinagar and Gulmarg on Monday after completing the quarantine period. Persons discharged in Srinagar had been put under quarantine in top-grade hotels, the administration said. “While most in it belonged to Srinagar this group also included those belonging to other districts of Kashmir. Upon discharge, the latter were entrusted to their respective district headquarters in SRTC busses the Srinagar administration had arranged for their convenience.

Srinagar residents in the group were all ferried home or entrusted to their families,” the admin said. The remaining overseasreturn or domestic travellers in administrative quarantine in the district will complete their quarantine period and will be sent home this week, they added. “Shifting of overseas-return and later domestic travellers into quarantine facilities was part of Srinagar administration’s elaborate preventive measures put in place to contain the spread of the Covid-19 disease,” the admin said. Officials in Baramulla said that those discharged include students, businessmen and families from different areas of the valley who had travel history and were put in 2-week quarantine period. Health department advised people to follow the norms and stay at home.