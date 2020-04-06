Start preparing people for situation after lockdown: HC to govt

Srinagar: The J&K High Court has directed the government to prepare people for the possibility of a partial or a full removal of the lockdown restrictions. The court observed that there are no confirmed reports about the progression of the infection and the issue of lockdown has to be immediately addressed by the authorities.

“It is essential to be prepared for the possibility of a partial or a full removal of the lockdown restrictions,” the court said and directed that people must be told about the permissible conduct upon removal of the restrictions (partial or complete); progression of the COVID-19 virus infection; possibility of carriers existing and infecting despite the lockdown; and all related information.

The court also noted that given the topography of the two Union Territories of J&K and Ladakh, the remoteness of some areas, and the extent of illiteracy, poverty and difficulties in accessing information by the public, it is essential that widespread dissemination of the above information using all mediums be commenced forthwith.

The court remarked that the Jammu and Kashmir State Legal Services, with its wide outreach of Para Legal Volunteers and Anganwadi Workers, could be a valuable tool in these efforts.

The court directed the Secretary, Health and Medical Education, the Secretary, Social Welfare Department, the Director, Information Department, and the Member Secretary, JK State Legal Services Authority, to immediately take appropriate action as may be required.

“The action plan in this regard shall be placed before us by the Director, Information, before the next date,” the court directed.

The court also directed authorities to examine the feasibility of installing of CCTVs to monitor gatherings around public places to trace infected persons or their contacts.

Meanwhile, a status report was placed by IGP Jammu before the court detailing the police action while enforcing the lockdown. The court while taking the report on record directed police authorities that whatever action has to be taken must be taken in accordance with law.