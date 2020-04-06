Several areas declared red zones in Kupwara after 6 tests positive

Baramulla: Several areas in Kupwara were declared red zones and surrounding areas buffer zone on Sunday after six Covid-19 positive cases. Official sources said that District Magistrate (DM) Kupwara Anshul Garg passed an order on Sunday in which Baghbella, Tangdhar and quarantine centre at ITI Handwara were declare as red zones while the surrounding areas were declared buffer zones. The official order reads that residents of the areas shall restrict their movement and will not be allowed to go their relatives and friends unnecessary. In case of any emergency, people were asked to contact officials on duty who will help them.

“Consequently, there shall be no inward or outward movement of any person(s) from said spots and the people shall stay indoors as there will be complete lockdown in both the places,” order reads. “CDPO Tandhar and Tehsildar Handwara shall act as administrators for red and buffer zones declared in their respective jurisdictions as indicated above,” it added. “The administrators shall ensure screening of households in the red zone and furnish information as per the prescribed format and submit the information to this office by 1:00 PM on daily basis,” the order reads.

“The Administrators shall be assisted by concerned BDOs and all the officers of the line departments to ensure the availability of basic facilities including food grains, LPG, medicines in red and buffer zones. They shall promptly respond to medical emergencies and the concerned BMOs shall dedicate one ambulance each for their respective areas.” the order reads. It said that any person/ group/organi zation found involved in the breach of this order shall be booked under relevant laws.