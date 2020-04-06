NGO Athrout donates 6 mobile ventilators to CD hospital

Srinagar: A non-government organisation Athrout has donated six mobile ventilators to Chest and Disease hospital here. With the rise in Covid-19 cases in Kashmir, only 95 ventilators are available with associated hospitals with many of them defunct. Doctors say that ventilators are needed because the virus attacks the lungs, and these patients need ventilators for breathing. Since the Covid-19 outbreak in the valley, Athrout has distributed about 10,000 surgical masks, 100 virus protection kits, 100 N95 masks, 300 hand sanitisers, 500 disposable items and 500 extra hand gloves to doctors, patients, attendants and paramedical at different hospital in Srinagar. Since its inception, Athrout has focused on six areas of need – medical and education support, monthly household support to families whose male members have been left physically challenged and are unable to work, empowerment schemes, marriage help for girls. The organization provides ambulance, nebulizers, and oxygen concentration machines free of cost to poor.

