Man dead in hit-and-run in Sopore 

Baramulla: An elderly man was killed after hit by an unknown vehicle in Sopore town of Baramulla district on Monday morning.

The 60-year-old identified as Mohammad Sadiq son of Mohammad Ramzan of Sidiq Colony Sopore was walking at Sopore bypass on Monday morning when he was hit by an unknown vehicle resulting in his on spot death. The driver of vehicle managed to escape from the spot. The body of the deceased was later handed over to his family after completing legal formalities.

Police has filed case and started investigations.