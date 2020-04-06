KU VC to review preparations today after lockdown is lifted

Srinagar: Vice Chancellor University of Kashmir Prof Talat Ahmad will chair a meeting on Monday to review the preparations and measures taken by the University to fight Covid -19 after the lockdown is lifted.

The statement said, “The meeting will be attended by various functionaries of the University including officers of the administration and senior faculty members.” It said that the meeting will be held strictly keeping in view the social distancing norms and other precautionary measures during which Prof Talat would seek suggestions/measures from participants to be taken to stop the spread of Coronavirus and how the university can continue its academic activities in the given circumstances once the lockdown is lifted so that the student community does not suffer further.

“The Vice-Chancellor will also take stock of the steps taken to compensate the learning in the University and how the students are being provided with the online lessons through the elearning mode and virtual classrooms to ensure their studies do not suffer due to Covid-19 lockdown,” it added