KU mulling phase-wise exams

Srinagar Apr 6: To break the transmission chain of COVID-19 pandemic, Kashmir University is mulling to hold upcoming examinations in phases to avoid crowding and ensure social distancing, measures that are believed to be effective to combat the deadly disease.

A statement issued by the KU on Monday evening said that dates for this year’s undergraduate and post graduate exams shall be announced once the campus reopens after the ongoing all-India lockdown, which ends on April 14.

“The examinations can also be held in phases to avoid crowding and ensure social distancing,” the statement read.

It said that the link for applying for this year’s KU Entrance Test (KUET), which has already been delayed due to the lockdown, will remain open for now and the last date will be announced after the university reopens.

Likewise, the online link for submission of application forms and deposition of required fee for PG and 5-year BA LLB programmes for the session 2020 shall also remain open, added the statement.

However, the aspirants applying under reserved categories for the programmes have been asked to deposit the hard copies of application forms and requisite documents as and when the notice in this regard is issued by the administration.

With the 21 all India lockdown-aimed to prevent COVID-19 outbreak-nearing end, Kashmir University on has announced a slew of measures to prevent spread of the virus on campus as and when it reopens after the lockdown.

A meeting held in this regard was chaired by varsity Vice Chancellor, Prof Talat Ahmad and senior functionaries of the varsity also attended the meeting. The meet came in the backdrop of a video conference between lieutenant Governor Girish Chandra Murmu with VCs of J&K universities regarding post lockdown preparedness at the institutions.

The Mondays’ statement issued by the KU said that it was in the process of bulk procurement of pendrives for providing study materials to the students and hand sanitisers and face masks as preventive measures against the COVID-19 pandemic.

The statement also said that an amount of Rs 10 lakh had been kept at the disposal of KU’s Health Centre for procurement of life saving drugs, masks, hand sanitisers and other medicines.

