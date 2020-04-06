KU asks Law aspirants to complete online form submission

Srinagar: Amid the prevailing lockdown to combat the COVID-19 pandemic, Kashmir University on Monday informed that the online submission of forms for the post-graduate and 5-year BA LLB programmes could be completed till further orders.

A notice issued by Coordinator Admissions at KU in this regard asked the aspirants for the programmes that they can also deposit the fee for the programmes.

However the aspirants applying under reserved categories have been asked to submit the hard copies along with the relevant document ” as and when the notice in this regard shall be issued by the university “.

The notice also asked the aspirants to visit the KU website www.kashmiruniversity.net for further updates.

