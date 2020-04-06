J&K’s coronavirus count crosses 100 mark

Srinagar: Coronavirus positive cases crossed the 100 mark in Jammu & Kashmir after 14 more persons tested positive in the last 24 hours, raising the region’s tally to 106, officials said on Sunday.

“So far, 106 persons tested positive for novel coronavirus in J&K. This includes two deaths and four recoveries,” said an official.

Among the 100 Covid-19 patients currently admitted at hospitals in J&K, 82 belong to Kashmir while 18 are from Jammu division.

“14 new cases in Kashmir Division. Total number of positive cases in J&K now 106. Active cases in Kashmir-82 and Jammu-18,” tweeted government spokesperson Rohit Kansal.

Five of the latest Covid-19 patients are minors, including an 8-year-old girl from north Kashmir who is admitted at the isolation facility of Government Medical College Baramulla.

Dr Farooq A Jan, Medical Superintendent of SKIMS, said, “At least eight patients have tested positive for novel coronavirus in SKIMS today. Only two of them are currently admitted at the isolation ward of our hospital. The remaining six are admitted to other institutions, including GMC Baramulla and District Hospital Ganderbal.”

“One of the new Covid-19 patients admitted to SKIMS is from Bandipora and has recent travel history to Madhya Pradesh while second patient has no travel history,” he said, adding, “Probably he has contracted the infection through a local contact.”

Dr Jan said that an elderly patient who is admitted at District Hospital Ganderbal had returned from Jammu recently.

“We also received five samples from GMC Baramulla which tested positive today. These belong to four girls aged between 8 and 14 years and an 18-year-old youth,” Dr Jan said.

At Chest Diseases (CD) Hospital, six samples were tested positive. However, none of them is admitted at the CD hospital.

“Of six samples which tested positive during last 24 hours, four were received from District Hospital Pulwama while two patients are the contacts of already positive patients and are presently in quarantine centers,” said Dr Naveed Nazir, HoD Chest Medicine at CD Hospital.

The J&K government has appealed to people, including various religious groups and pilgrims, to contact the health department immediately and reveal their travel history.

Lieutenant Governor GC Murmu today interacted with religious leaders and urged them to spread awareness among their followers to stay at home and pray at home so as to prevent spread of Covid-19.