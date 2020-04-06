J&K government won’t pay contractual teachers for lockdown period 

Srinagar: Amid the ongoing Corona lockdown, the J&K Higher Education department has said it will not pay salaries to college contractual teachers for the current lockdown period and last year’s post-Article 370 abrogation lockdown in August in Kashmir.

Teachers hired by the department at different degree colleges said that the department had failed to release their salaries since August last year “despite directions from the J&K High Court”.

The court had last year directed the Higher Education Department to continue utilising the services of the teachers after the department extended their tenure last year.

The teachers questioned if the court had extended their tenure, how they were not entitled to salaries.

They said that they are undergoing through a “crisis” situation without the salaries.

Commissioner Secretary Higher Education Department, Talat Parvez Rohella said the teachers will be paid the dues only for the period the class work was conducted at the colleges.

“There have been no classes since August, so where does the question of salary come from ? Their engagement has started only from March 5,” Parvez told Kashmir Reader.

He said that the teachers will get what was their “legitimate due”.