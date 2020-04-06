COVID-19: Public entry into Gurez Valley banned 

BANDIPORA: Deputy Commissioner Bandipora Shahbaz Ahmad Mirza Monday imposed ban on entry of people into Gurez valley as a precautionary measure to prevent spread of COVID-19.

Gurez — Bandipora road is presently closed for vehicular movement, as well as for movement on foot, in view of huge accumulation of snowfall at different spots, an official spokesperson said.

“It has come to fore that people are embarking on travel by foot on Bandipora — Gurez Road in violation of the instructions of the concerned authorities thereby putting their own lives on risk,” Mirza said.

He said the travel of new people to Gurez also poses enhanced risk of spread of Corona Virus to a geographically isolated place like Gurez valley. He said the ban on entry of people into the valley has been imposed taking into consideration various advisories on precautionary measures issued by the Government on prevention of spread of COVID-19.

“No vehicular movement as well as travel on foot shall be allowed on Bandipora —Gurez, with immediate effect, till further orders. He directed Police and concerned BSF Unit at Tragbal to strictly implement the directions,” he said.

Meanwhile all movement passes for travel to Gurez Valley issued by any authority has been withdrawn and cancelled with immediate effect and no new passes shall be issued without prior permission from the District Magistrate.

He warned of strict action against the violators of the order under section 188 IPC and other relevant provisions of Epidemic Disease Act 1897 and the Disaster Management Act 2005.

The DC Bandipora appealed the general public to cooperate with the administration and ensure strict adherence to the order as the non compliance shall constitute criminal offence and attract strict actions.