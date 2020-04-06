COVID-19 pandemic: Lt Guv Ladakh to donate 30 percent salary for one year

Srinagar : Lieutenant Governor of the Union Territory of Ladakh, R K Mathur has said he will donate 30 percent of his salary for one year in India’s fight against COVID-19 pandemic.

“Sh. @R_Mathur, Hon’ble Lt. Governor of #Ladakh to #donate 30% of salary for 1 year as his contribution in the nation’s fight against the COVID-19 pandemic (sic),” read the twitter handle of Office of the Lieutenant Governor , Ladakh on Monday.

The twitter handle of the Prime Minister’s Office and Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s personal twitter handle were also tagged in the post among many others.

