COVID-19 pandemic: Ensuring nutrition of children in homes, says Dist Admin Srinagar

Srinagar: In view of the prevailing lockdown to combat COVID-19 pandemic, District administration Srinagar has announced home delivery of food grains to children enrolled at the Anganwadi centres.

The twitter handle of Srinagar District Administration said on Monday that the process to home deliver the nutrition to 24181 children enrolled at 1200 Anganwadi centres of the Integrated Child Development Scheme (ICDS) centres in the district was underway and the necessary precautions in view of the pandemic were being taken.

It said that District Project Officer ICDS, Zeenat Ara was leading the team under the supervision of District Development Commissioner Srinagar, Shahid Iqbal Choudhry.

