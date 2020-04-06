50 people discharged after completing quarantine in Gulmarg, Uri

Baramulla: At least 50 people were discharged after completing 14- day quarantine period in north Kashmir’s Gulmarg and Uri on Sunday. They all had come either from abroad or other states of India, officials said. Officials said this is the first bath of quarantined people who were discharged which includes students and businessmen and they had come from outside the country. They appealed the public to cooperate with the authorities and stay at their homes. In Uri, 10 persons were allowed to go home on Sunday after they completed a 14- day quarantine period. “All these people have successfully completed 14-day quarantine in PHC Mohra in Sub Division Uri,” medical officer PHC Mohra Uri said, adding, “They have been allowed to go home with the advice that they must remain in home quarantine

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print