5 lakh Fluvir capsules to be supplied to Pulwama hospitals

Pulwama: About five lakh Fluvir capsules will be supplies to hospitals in Pulwama, which is used for the treatment of f lu and recommended for Covid-19 patients. Officials told Kashmir Reader that there was a shortage of this drug in hospitals in Pulwama. “The drug control department in association with Hetero Healthcare arranged 5 lakh capsules of Fluvir (oseltamivir) from Delhi,” the of f icials said.

