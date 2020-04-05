Sudden spurt in Covid-19 cases in J&K

Srinagar: Nineteen more persons tested positive for novel coronavirus in Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, taking the total number of cases detected in the region to 94. Among these, two patients have died and four patients have recovered.

It was the highest number of Covid 19 cases detected in Jammu and Kashmir in one day.

According to officials, 16 among the new patients are from Kashmir while the remaining three belong to Jammu division.

They said six persons are from Kupwara, four from Bandipora, three from Baramulla, two from Shopian and one from Pulwama district.

“Eight persons are admitted to GMC Baramulla. Five people are undergoing treatment at SKIMS while one is at Chest Diseases hospital Dalgate and three persons are in GMC Jammu,” informed a doctor.

“Test reports of two patients, a male and female, both from Shopian came positive late in the evening. Their samples were received from District Hospital Pulwama,” said Dr Salim Khan, Nodal Officer for Coronavirus in GMC Srinagar.

Among the total 92 positive cases, 18 persons are from Jammu division and 68 belong to Kashmir valley.

Earlier in the day, government spokesperson Rohit Kansal revealed that three residents of Udhampur district had tested positive for Coronavirus.

“Three more positive cases reported today from Narsoo, Udhampur. All contacts of a positive patient from Udhampur with travel history abroad,” Kansal tweeted on Saturday morning.

Jammu and Kashmir has reported two deaths from Covid-19 so far, both from Kashmir, while four patients have recovered.

“Among 92 persons tested positive, 86 are active cases, 4 have recovered while 2 Covid-19 deaths took place,” the government said in a media bulletin on coronavirus.

At least 1,397 samples have been sent for testing, of which 1,250 were found negative while 92 tested positive and 55 reports are awaited, the bulletin said.

The government said that in J&K, 28,545 travellers and persons in contact with suspected/ positive cases have been put under surveillance, so far.

“At least 10,606 persons have been sent to home quarantine, 86 to hospital isolation, 682 in hospital quarantine while 12,795 are in home surveillance,” it said.

More than 4,000 have already completed their 28-day surveillance period.

Officials have requested people to stay indoors, strictly implement social distancing measures, voluntarily disclose recent travel history and report any contact with positive cases.