No need to panic as situation under control: Div Com

SRINAGAR: The Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir, Pandurang K Pole, said that the COVID-19 cases who have foreign travel history and are currently in administrative quarantine will be released in case they test negative,within three days and will be put in home quarantine for 14 days.

He stated this during a meeting with the KCCI representatives and members of civil society groups, convened to inform them about the preparedness and arrangements made by the Divisional Administration to combat COVID-19 infection across the valley.

He said that at present, positive COVID-19 cases have came from contact groups and all of them have been traced and quarantined and the administration has dedicated CD Hospital, Dalgate, SKIMS Soura and SKIMS Bemina hospitals in Srinagar besides sub district hospitals of Pattan and Sopore and one building each at other district hospitals exclusively for COVID-19 disease.

Pole informed them that Kashmir University’s Zakura Campus and NIT Hazratbal were also earmarked for administrative quarantine. Each institution has 300 bed capacities.

Regarding availability of ventilators, he said that only 5% to 7% Corona cases need ventilators and the valley has sufficient stock to cater critical cases. “For quick transportation, adequate numbers of Critical Care ambulances have been deployed at all COVID-19 hospitals,” he added.

Pole reiterated that overall situation is under control in the valley and there is no need to panic and that the administration is prepared for any exigency.