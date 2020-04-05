Kashmiris in Kathua quarantine centre outraged over lack of medical facilities

SRINAGAR: People from various areas of Kashmir kept in quarantine at Kendra Vidyalaya School in Kathu are outraged over the lack of medical facilities, saying they also went on hunger strike over this issue. They told Kashmir Reader that they were shifted to quarantine centre on different dates last month by the district administration Kathua.

“Only screening was carried out and serial numbers were given us. Later on, no medical check-up was done,” they said. Mohammad Sultan, who has shifted to quarantine centre at Kendra Vidyalaya School at Kathua last month, said that they are nearly 189 people and over 13 people are living in one hall. “If any person have any symptoms, we will all get affected,” he said. Out of 189 people at the quarantine centre, 39 have been discharged. Sultan urged the administration to send them either for home quarantine or to their respective districts, citing lack of facilities.

When contacted Senior Superintendent of police Kathua, Shailendra Kumar Mishra, he said that they are sending the proper medical teams to the quarantine centres on a daily basis. “At Kendra Vidyalaya school, proper medical check-ups are being carried out on a daily basis. We are sending Kashmiri people back to their respective districts after they complete the quarantine period,” he said.