‘Designated’ departmental stores in Srinagar not answering calls for home delivery



Srinagar: The Srinagar district administration had on Friday asked people to place home-delivery orders from designated departmental stores, but the stores are either not answering calls or demanding a minimum order value for home delivery.

Several complaints have been received from across Srinagar with people saying their calls are not being answered. Besides, they say, they are being asked to place orders of higher value and wait for some days to get them delivered.

The Royal Bazaar Departmental store in Khanyar has been accused of demanding higher order value from customers for home delivery. The store’s owner, however, refuted such claims after being contacted about the issue.

Kashmir Reader checked with all the departmental stores and found that most of the calls remain unanswered and to those that are answered, the response is to wait for at least two days before the order is delivered. A minimum order value of five hundred to one thousand rupees is also demanded.

Even the orders which are to be delivered at just a little distance from the departmental stores are being delivered after one or two days, with owners citing the huge number of orders as reason.

Pick and Choose, a departmental store in Lal Chowk, told this reporter over phone, “To deliver the order at Jahangir Chowk, it will take us two days. We have received a huge number of orders, so it will take time to deliver.”

Kashmir Mart, a departmental store in Sonwar, said over phone, “We deliver orders only above Rs 500. We cannot deliver orders of lesser value.”

Similarly, Housefull departmental store in Qamarwari said, “We need orders of at least 500 hundred rupees to get them delivered at homes. We have to send these orders through vehicles and we have to pay for fuel and drivers.”

Almost half of the departmental stores that were contacted said that the delivery of orders will take a few days, even for addresses at a short distance away. Many stores others either did not answer phone calls, even after many attempts, or asked for a minimum order value in the range of Rs 500 to Rs 1,000.

Ali Baba departmental store in Alamgiri Bazar refused to deliver orders at home. “We are not delivering orders to homes. People need to come at a specific time to our store,” it said, and further explained, “We have not yet been provided with protective gear from the district administration to deliver orders to homes.”

Kashmir Reader tried to contact Deputy Commissioner Srinagar Shahid Iqbal Choudhary on the issue, but the calls to him were not answered despite repeated attempts.

The district administration of Srinagar had on Friday designated 23 departmental stores across Srinagar city for the convenience of residents and to ensure that people remained at home, in order to contain the spread of Covid-19.

Responses from the departmental stores:

7/11 Departmental Store, Sanat Nagar- Calls not received

Gul Traders Departmental Store, Gaw Kadal- Call recieved but delivery charges applicable for small orders

Royal Bazar Departmental Store, Lal Bazar-Calls went unanswered

Royal Bazaar Departmental Store, Khanyar-Order will take time

Beigh Departmental Store, Bota Kadal- Phone switched off

Treats Departmental Store, 90 feet Soura- No delivery charges applicable but order will take a little time

Wholesale Trading Mart, Rawalpora- Disconnected the call

Home Sense Departmental Store, Parraypora- Phone was switched off

Carry More Departmental Store, Barbarshah- Calls not getting through

Mir Departmental Store, Lal Bazaar- Calls not getting through

Houseful Departmental Store, Qammarwari-Only order above 500