COVID-19 threat looms over our head, says Principal GMC Srinagar

Srinagar : Principal Government Medical College Srinagar, Dr Samia Rashid on Sunday said that the threat of COVID-19 outbreak “looms over our head” and appealed for maintaining social distance to prevent further spread of the virus.

“Gentle reminder to all that the threat of the virus is still far from over. It looms over our head even through it may not seem so,” Dr Samia wrote on twitter on Sunday.

She also asked people to maintain social distancing and wash hands besides maintaining cough etiquettes as the measures are believed to help contain the virus transmission to a great extent.

The GMC Principal’s statement comes in the wake of a huge spike of COVID-19 cases in Jammu and Kashmir particularly Kashmir valley, which reported as many as 16 positive cases on Saturday the biggest single day jump in the number of COVID-19 cases.

Ninety two COVID-19 cases had been detected in Jammu in Kashmir as of Saturday of which 86 are said to be active cases. Two persons-both from Kashmir valley-have died of the virus so far.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print