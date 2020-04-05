After criticism, MC Hajin removes cow dung, garbage from roads

Hajin: Municipal Committee Hajin on Saturday removed cow dung and garbage from roads after criticism from locals, who said that nothing was being done by the administration to stop this practice in wake of Covid-19 outbreak. Amid Covid-19 outbreak, locals have expressed concern about the lack of sanitation in their area. Talking to Kashmir Reader, President of Municipal Committee Hajin, Irshad Ahmad Wani said that after receiving many complaints from the residents of Mir Mohalla, Syed Mohalla, Gulshanabad, Parray Mohallah, and other localities, a cleanliness drive was carried out to remove cow dung and other waste from roadsides. He said that notices had been sent to locals to clear the roads, but they didn’t took action. He added that FIRs will be lodged against those who dump waste and cow dung on the roads.

