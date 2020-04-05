75 people discharged after completing quarantine in Baramulla, Pampore

Baramulla / Pampore: At least 75 people were discharged after completing two-week quarantine in Baramulla and Pampore on Saturday. 33 students including 23 in Sopore and 10 in Baramulla have successfully completed their 14-day quarantine period. In Baramulla, the suspected students were shifted to a local hotel, who had returned from different places within and outside the country.

Similarly, the students in Sopore were shifted to Sub-district Hospital Sopore who had returned from the affected regions. In Pampore, at least 42 students, who had returned from different countries, were discharged from different quarantine centers after completing a 14-day quarantine period. Officials told Kashmir Reader that 29 MBBS students, who were quarantined at EDI Pampore after their return from Bangladesh, completed the quarantine period. They added that 12 students who were put in the quarantine facility at Darul Uloom Shahi Hamdan Pampore also completed quarantine.

Tehsildar Pampore Ishtiyaq Mohi ud Din told Kashmir Reader that these students belong to different districts of south Kashmir and were sent to their respective places after successfully completing 14-day in quarantine. “Our doctors examined and counseled them before sending them home. They were advised to undergo home quarantine for the next 14 days during which they should avoid contact with people,” he said. The authorities said that 58 suspects from different areas of Srinagar have been put under observation centers in Pampore.

With inputs from Bilal Habib