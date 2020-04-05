5 militants, soldier killed along LoC in Kupwara

Srinagar: Five militants and an army soldier were killed in a gunfight along Line of Control in Kupwara’s Keran after army prevented infiltration of militants.
An army spokesperson confirmed it saying five militants have been killed so far.
“One soldier has been martyred and two more are critically injured. Evacuation of the injured is hampered due to heavy snow and rough terrain conditions,” it said.
