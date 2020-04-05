2 more army soldiers killed in Kupwara gunfight

Srinagar: Two more army soldiers were killed in an ongoing operation against militants in Kupwara on Sunday.
Five militants who army said were infiltrating through Line of Control into the Valley were killed in Keran village of Kupwara today morning. One soldier was also killed while two were injured.
But army spokesperson in the afternoon issued a statement saying two more soldiers succumbed to their injuries.

