14 more COVID-19 cases in Kashmir, J&K tally 106

Srinagar : Day after 16 COVID-19 cases were detected in the valley, 14 more persons were tested positive for the disease in Kashmir on Sunday taking the J&K tally to 106.

Jammu and Kashmir government spokesman, Rohit Kansal, who tweeted about the development, further informed that a total if 100 cases comprising 82 in Kashmir and 18 in Jammu were active cases.

On Saturday, 17 persons in Jammu and Kashmir were detected of COVID-19, the biggest single day jump so far.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print