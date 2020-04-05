10 villages declared as red zones in Uri, Tangmarg

Baramulla: The district administration Baramulla has declared 10 villages as red zones and several others as buffer zones in Tehsil Uri and Tehsil Tangmarg.

District Magistrate Gulam Nabi Itoo issued an order on Saturday declaring villages of Sultandaki, Amlok Colony in Uri Tehsil and Check Chanpora, Chandilora, Hariwatno, Kampora, Gotlipora, Katipora, Qazipora in Tehsil Tangmarg as red zones.

Villages Katipora, Kralpora, Kilwara, Badipora, Wahipora, Ziran, Sawan, Traran, and main town Uri were declared as buffer zones.

The people of the area were asked to stay inside their homes and not move outside unnecessarily. The district magistrate told several officers to check if anyone is in need of medicine, food, LPG and other essential services.

The villagers living in the red and buffer zones were asked to not visit their relatives and friends and officials were ordered to keep ready ambulance vehicles in the villages so that patients can be rushed to nearby hospitals in case of emergency.

The DM also appealed to all the villagers to not panic and to not create panic among the general public. The DM warned that anyone found violating restrictions will be booked under law.

On Friday, two people from Uri were found to be coronavirus positive and both were shifted to hospital for treatment. In Tangmarg tehsil, a man passed away three days ago due to coronavirus and since then, health teams are testing people who came in contact with the deceased and other positive patients.

Meanwhile, Naveed Altaf, Deputy Magistrate Sub Division Uri, ordered all the Panchs, Sarpanchs, Lumberdars and Chowkidars of Uri tehsil to inform and announce from their masjids early in the morning that all 120 people who attended the Tabligi Jamaat meet at Uri on 19 March should reach JNV Shahkote Boniyar for medical check-up. He announced that the administration will allow all these Tabligi Jamaat to travel towards Shahkote.