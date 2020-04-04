‘Whims and fancies of Centre’: Omar on GoI’s amendments to J&K domicile rules

Srinagar : Former Chief Minister, Omar Abdullah Saturday alleged the new domicile rule for J&K and the swift amendments to it to be based on “whims and fancies” of the government of India and said it was high time that people of J&K get to decide the laws governing them.

“It’s high time that the people of J&K get to decide the laws governing them rather than being subjected to whims and fancies of the centre where orders are Issued in the morning & changes to the same order issued in the evening (sic), ” Omar tweeted on Saturday.

He was referring to the government of India’s recent redefining of domicile rule for J&K wherein outsiders will be for the first time be granted domicile rights in the Jammu and Kashmir union territory after abrogation of Arricle 370 in August last year.

Omar also demanded restoration of statehood to J&K and conduct of elections.

