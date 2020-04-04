Two more COVID-19 cases detected in Kashmir  

Shopian: Two more positive cases were detected in Kashmir on Saturday evening taking the overall count of COVID-19 cases to 94.

Two postive cases were reported from south Kashmir’s district Shopian. Officials said that samples of two patients which were taken on Friday and both were found positive after their reports came by Saturday evening.The duo hails from Shopian.

While confirming to Kashmir Reader, Dr Ramesh, chief medical officer Shopian told Kashmir Reader that they are contacts of a positive case which was reported in Shirmal area of district.