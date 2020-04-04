Three militants killed in Kulgam encounter

Srinagar: Three militants were reportedly killed in an encounter with security forces in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, police said.

The security forces launched a cordon and search operation based on intelligence inputs about the presence of militants in Hardmand Guri village in Kulgam, a police spokesperson said.

The spokesperson had earlier confirmed killings of two militants in the encounter.

Sources told Kashmir Reader that a third militant was also killed in the ongoing encounter.

Earlier, the police tweeted on its official handle that three militants had been trapped in the cordon. “Same group of #militants trapped who killed 3 civilians recently,” the police said.