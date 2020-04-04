Make medicine available to cancer patients: Advisor Khan to officials

JAMMU: Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Baseer Ahmad Khan, who is overall in-charge of Coronavirus control efforts in Kashmir, on Friday convened a meeting here to review the measures being put in place by various departments for prevention and control of COVID-19.

During the meeting, the officers gave detailed presentation regarding the number of langars, shelters established in Kashmir, stock and supply position of essential commodities, status of areas in Red Zones, random testing of persons from Red zones, distribution of triple layer masks, issues of outside labourers and various other preventive measures.

The Deputy Commissioners informed the Advisor that there is no shortage of essential commodities in their respective districts and lockdown is being strictly imposed and testing of suspected Coronavirus cases is being done by the doctors as per the health guidelines.

The meeting was also informed that there is no shortage of triple layer masks and medicines in the valley.

The Advisor was also informed that food items are being provided to non-local labourers also and their health related issues are being taken care of. The meeting also discussed the facilities made available at quarantine facilities.

The Advisor directed Divisional Commissioner Kashmir to prepare a detailed list of cancer patients, who are in need of medicines so that medicines would be made available to them.

The Advisor also told the traffic officials to allow essential commodity trucks to valley on priority so that supply of essentials would be maintained.

Khan said that health officials must maintain a constant watch on cases and directed immediate reporting and shifting of those who might develop COVID-19 like symptoms.

The Advisor also directed DCs to increase the number of quarantine rooms with requisite facilities in their respective districts and ensure the availability of doctors, nurses and paramedical staff, in case of exigency.

The Advisor directed all the Deputy Commissioners to provide doorstep distribution of ration and other essential commodities to the consumers so that people don’t suffer.

The Advisor directed all the deputy commissioners of Kashmir Valley to get the banned Russian poplar trees in their respective districts cut, so as to avoid any health-related problem to people.

He urged people to cooperate with the administration and be well-informed about all precautions that need to be followed to prevent spread of the infection.

The meeting was informed that daily surveillance of Respiratory Tract Infection cases in ten districts is going on, Rapid Response Teams (RRT) are in place in every district, samples are being collected and data analysed, besides cluster cases are being investigated.

The meeting was informed about the stock position of masks, Personal Protective Equipment, VTMs and other equipment besides functioning of 24×7 district control rooms. Overall situation is under control and Health institutions are ready to combat any exigency, the concerned officials informed the meeting.

The Advisor asked DCs to classify their respective districts into zones and address their issues on priority basis. He stressed on the concerned departments to ensure that sanitation and fumigation drive is done on regular basis in the valley.

People were also asked to inform the administration in case they know any foreign traveler who has recently arrived from abroad in their neighbourhood, family, friend and social circle, in the larger interest of the public. People can inform control rooms immediately and their identity and contact number will be kept secret, he said.

The Advisor reiterated that all departments should work in convergence mode for creating awareness in community about the disease and the precautions to be taken.

He directed the officials to put in their best efforts to prevent the spread of the disease and asked them to intensify efforts to find anyone who might have come in contact with the suspected cases. He said that proper guidelines need to be followed while dealing with the evolving COVID-19 situation.

While stressing on dealing with the situation as per the recommended guidelines and operating procedures, Khan said that everyone has to play his or her due role in combating the deadly disease.

The meeting was attended by Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, P K Pole, IGP Kashmir zone, Vijay Kumar, all Deputy Commissioners of Kashmir division, Commissioner SMC and other concerned via video conferencing.

IGP Traffic, SSP National Highway, and other officers also attended the meeting.