JKAP welcomes amendment to J&K domicile rules

Srinagar : Jammu Kashmir Apni Party (JKAP) President Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari on Saturday welcomed the government of India’s move for amending the new J&K domicile rules and reserving all government jobs for domiciles of J&K.

A party statement however said that it will “continue efforts to get this law revisited in its entirety to remove the remaining loopholes till it satisfies the aspirations of people of Jammu and Kashmir”.

Bukhari thanked Union Home Minster Amit Shah and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval saying their personal intervention had made the “much needed amendments to domicile law possible in a very short span of time”.

The statement appreciated the home minister and national security advisor for “understanding the genuine reservations put forth by the people of J&K vis-à-vis the new order defining domicile law in the matter of employment for Jammu and Kashmir”.

“Their timely intervention made the requisite safeguards possible,” it said.

The statement further said that the “spirit and show of unity by the people in contesting the shortcomings in new domicile order should continue till this law is reframed as per our collective aspirations”.

The statement said the JKAP will continue the “struggle till the other hostile sections in the law like, mandatory tenure for non natives to reside in J&K and cut off dates to qualify for the domicile are not rectified as per the demands of the people of Jammu and Kashmir”.

Bukhari appealed all the political parties to rise to the occasion and jointly fight for the rights of residents of Jammu and Kashmir. “We can have differences with each other on political grounds. But, I think, it is not an appropriate time for mudslinging on each other. Let us rise to the challenge and jointly fight for the rights of the people of J&K leaving behind egos and politics and ensure that the avoidable deprivation is not allowed to lead to further alienation of our youth,” Bukhari remarked.