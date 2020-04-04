Government allows transportation of high density plants in Valley to avoid losses 

Shopian: Ahead of the planation season in Valley, the government has decided to allow transportation of high density apple plantation to avoid economic losses. But growers have to follow strict guidelines put forth by the authorities to stop spread of Covid-19.

Director horticulture Kashmir, Ajaz Ahmad Bhat told Kashmir Reader that growers and private agencies have to take passes from district administration in order to maintain the effective lockdown which has been imposed for the safety of people.

The passes will be issued by concerned Deputy commissioners after verification, officials said.

The move, according to a top official in horticulture department Kashmir, has been taken in view of current plantation season in Kashmir . “Delay the plantation would result in damage of plants and root stock and thus heavy economic losses,” he added.

According to official estimates around six lakh apple plants including root stock has to be transported to district based nurseries for distribution among growers in Kashmir.

According to officials, government has to transport more than two lakh plants from Shopian’s Zanipora farm to district based nurseries.

Earlier, around five truckloads of apple were dispatched from Lasipora cold storages to Mandis based in Delhi and Tamil Nadu.

For year 2020, the government has received registration for high density around on 3000 kanals of horticulture land in Kashmir.