DM orders felling of Russian poplars in Srinagar

SRINAGAR:District Magistrate Srinagar Dr Shahid Iqbal Choudhary has directed for felling of Russian poplars from across the district starting from April 10.

“Concerned departments including Revenue and Forest have been directed to identify places wherever these exist and their numbers and ensure their felling from the date as ordered and within the shortest possible time,” an official spokesperson said.

The district administration has also appealed to the general public to report to their respective Tehsil offices places wherever these trees exist so that immediate action as due can be taken.

“The decision to undertake immediate felling of Russian poplars has been taken in view of the prevailing health situation,” it added.