Daughter of a daily wager donates half of her savings to PM CARES fund

Srinagar: A 25-year-old girl, daughter of a daily wager in Jammu, has donated half of her savings of Rs 2,050, including the Rs 500 sent to her Jan Dhan account, to the PM-CARES fund for fighting Covid- 19 pandemic. Taruna Sanotra, a resident of Gangyal in Jammu, Friday donated Rs 1,050 towards PM-CARES fund which includes the first instalment of Rs 500 which a bank deposited in her Jan Dhan account as part of the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Package to help poor girls during the Corona lockdown. “Thanks for sending Rs 500 in my Jan Dhan account. I’m reciprocating with my small token of Rs 1,050 with a request and hope that same shall be utilised for service of mankind suffering due to the prevailing Covid-19 without any political/religious discrimination,” she wrote in her note to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Twitter. “People are going through distress. Many will be left without work and food. I just wanted to do my little contribution,” she told Kashmir Reader. Daughter of a daily wager, Taruna said that people must stand and stay together during the medical emergency. “My contribution may be little but I wanted to convey to everyone that we must think of humanity, not individuals or any particular religion,” she said. The Jammu girl said she could earn as she had received better education with the support of her parents. “What about those who lost their livelihood due to the lockdown. I want to give a message to everyone to be a volunteer and contribute as much as they can,” she said. Taruna, who works as a part-time accountant, dreamt of becoming a financial professional so she is studying for the competitive exams. “I want to be independent and support my family and people around me. I will continue to donate for initiatives like PM CARES,” she said.

